Пятніца, 5 сакавіка 2021
Мінск Ясна -4°C
Навіны
04.03.21
04.03.21 20:06 Сергяенка: супрацоўнікі міліцыі добрасумленна выконваюць свой абавязак Грамадства
04.03.21 19:46 Колькасць выпадкаў сярэдняцяжкага і цяжкага ходу хваробы на COVID-19 у Беларусі зніжаецца - Богдан Грамадства
04.03.21 19:23 Рост зарплат і ўдасканаленне пенсійнай сістэмы - Петрышэнка абазначыў прыярытэты для сацсферы Грамадства
04.03.21 18:34 Дзяржстандарт Беларусі і агенцтва "Узстандарт" падпісалі праграму супрацоўніцтва на 2021-2023 гады Эканоміка
04.03.21 18:02 Вальфовічу прысвоена чарговае воінскае званне генерал-лейтэнанта Прэзідэнт
04.03.21 17:56 Землетрасенне магнітудай 6,9 адбылося каля берагоў Новай Зеландыі У свеце
04.03.21 17:51 Асацыяцыі ўрачоў трэба актыўней удзельнічаць у выпрацоўцы клінічных рэкамендацый - Піневіч Грамадства
04.03.21 17:40 Пуцін заявіў аб здольнасці інтэрнэту разбурыць грамадства знутры У свеце
04.03.21 17:32 БДУ ўзняўся на 100 месцаў у рэйтынгу QS па фізіцы і астраноміі Грамадства
04.03.21 17:25 СААЗ вітае пачатак экспертызы вакцыны "Спадарожнік V" у Еўрасаюзе У свеце
04.03.21 17:11 Старшыня ДМК Беларусі і член Калегіі ЕЭК абмеркавалі стварэнне ў ЕАЭС адзінай сістэмы транзіту Эканоміка
04.03.21 16:44 Эксперты ЕС: Беларусь павысіла бяспеку БелАЭС у ключавых галінах Эканоміка
04.03.21 16:36 Музей гісторыі ВАВ прадставіў экспазіцыю пра лёсы жанчын на вайне Культура
04.03.21 16:29 ІНФАГРАФІКА: Цікавыя факты аб ружах Стужка навiн
04.03.21 16:25 Краіны СНД лічаць актуальным стварэнне Камісіі па правах чалавека Грамадства
04.03.21 16:10 Змяненні ў Працоўны кодэкс, рост зарплат, партнёрства з наймальнікамі - Мінпрацы аб планах на год Грамадства
04.03.21 16:00 Палітра вясны: у НББ прадставілі выставу акварэлі і малюнка Культура
04.03.21 15:35 Беларусь разлічвае нарасціць пастаўкі ў буйнейшую па колькасці насельніцтва правінцыю Пакістана Эканоміка
04.03.21 15:33 Беларускія гіравікі выявяць мацнейшых у Шчучыне Спорт
04.03.21 15:17 За суткі ў Беларусі зарэгістраваны 1174 пацыенты з COVID-19, выпісаны 1273 Грамадства
04.03.21 15:05 Вакцынацыя супраць грыпу зніжае рызыку смерці ў пацыентаў з COVID-19 на 23 працэнты - эксперт У свеце
04.03.21 15:02 Рассельгаснагляд зняў абмежаванні на пастаўкі прадукцыі з двух беларускіх прадпрыемстваў Эканоміка
04.03.21 14:57 Меры па падтрымцы мацярынства і дзяцінства будуць пашырацца - Каранік Стужка навiн
04.03.21 14:50 Андрэйчанка правядзе 5 сакавіка асабісты прыём грамадзян Грамадства
04.03.21 14:43 Еўрасаюз пачаў экспертызу вакцыны "Спадарожнік V" У свеце
04.03.21 14:29 ММЗ у час міжурадавай камісіі ва Узбекістане плануе падпісаць кантракты больш як на $4 млн Эканоміка
04.03.21 14:08 У літоўскім пункце пропуску "Мядзінінкай" адноўлена афармленне Грамадства
04.03.21 13:51 Завяршыўся першы этап даклінічных выпрабаванняў расійскай вакцыны ад каранавіруса "Мір-19" У свеце
04.03.21 13:33 Вызначаны лабараторыі для ПЛР-тэстаў з уключэннем вынікаў у сістэму "Падарожнічаю без COVID-19" Грамадства
04.03.21 13:21 Гісторыкі БДУ падрыхтавалі фільм пра вядомых дзеячаў універсітэта Грамадства
Прэзідэнт
04 сакавіка 2021, 18:02

Вальфовічу прысвоена чарговае воінскае званне генерал-лейтэнанта

Аляксандр Вальфовіч. Фота з архіва
Аляксандр Вальфовіч. Фота з архіва

4 сакавіка, Мінск /Кар. БЕЛТА/. Генерал-маёру Аляксандру Вальфовічу прысвоена чарговае воінскае званне генерал-лейтэнанта. Адпаведны ўказ Прэзідэнт Беларусі Аляксандр Лукашэнка падпісаў 4 сакавіка, паведамілі БЕЛТА ў прэс-службе кіраўніка дзяржавы.-0-

Навіны рубрыкі Прэзідэнт
У час цырымоніі ўручэння дзяржузнагарод "Нацыя можа развівацца толькі на пазітыўных ідэях" - Лукашэнка ўручыў дзяржузнагароды і генеральскія пагоны
Фота з архіва "Дзякую за сумленную, бездакорную службу" - Лукашэнка павіншаваў супрацоўнікаў МУС з Днём міліцыі
На вытворчасці ААТ "Івацэвічдрэў". Фота з архіва Лукашэнка падпісаў указ аб стварэнні на базе "Івацэвічдрэў" дрэваапрацоўчага холдынга
Фота з архіва У прававое рэгуляванне абароту баявой зброі ўнесены змяненні
Прэзідэнт Беларусі Аляксандр Лукашэнка, прэм'ер-міністр Расіі Міхаіл Мішусцін, прэм'ер-міністр Беларусі Раман Галоўчанка Лукашэнка павіншаваў Мішусціна з 55-годдзем
Фота з архіва Лукашэнка аб'явіў Падзяку прамыслоўцам і супрацоўнікам КДК
Галоўнае
У час цырымоніі ўручэння дзяржузнагарод "Нацыя можа развівацца толькі на пазітыўных ідэях" - Лукашэнка ўручыў дзяржузнагароды і генеральскія пагоны
Кубракоў: беларуская міліцыя гатова да любых выклікаў і пагроз
Змяненні ў Працоўны кодэкс, рост зарплат, партнёрства з наймальнікамі - Мінпрацы аб планах на год
План па жыллёвым будаўніцтве ў гэтым годзе можа быць перавыкананы - Аўраменка
Топ-навіны
"Дзякую за сумленную, бездакорную службу" - Лукашэнка павіншаваў супрацоўнікаў МУС з Днём міліцыі
Эксперты ЕС: Беларусь павысіла бяспеку БелАЭС у ключавых галінах
Асацыяцыі ўрачоў трэба актыўней удзельнічаць у выпрацоўцы клінічных рэкамендацый - Піневіч
Краіны СНД лічаць актуальным стварэнне Камісіі па правах чалавека
ММЗ у час міжурадавай камісіі ва Узбекістане плануе падпісаць кантракты больш як на $4 млн
За суткі ў Беларусі зарэгістраваны 1174 пацыенты з COVID-19, выпісаны 1273
Андрэйчанка правядзе 5 сакавіка асабісты прыём грамадзян
Меры па падтрымцы мацярынства і дзяцінства будуць пашырацца - Каранік
Лукашэнка аб'явіў Падзяку прамыслоўцам і супрацоўнікам КДК
Вызначаны лабараторыі для ПЛР-тэстаў з уключэннем вынікаў у сістэму "Падарожнічаю без COVID-19"
У прававое рэгуляванне абароту баявой зброі ўнесены змяненні
Васкрасенскі заявіў аб стварэнні партыі з актывістаў пратэснага руху
Снег і да -12°С чакаецца ў Беларусі ў выхадныя
Лукашэнка падпісаў указ аб стварэнні на базе "Івацэвічдрэў" дрэваапрацоўчага холдынга
Колькасць рэзідэнтаў ПВТ перасягнула 1 тыс.
