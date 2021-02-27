ФОТАФАКТ: Беларускі тэатр "Лялька" ў Віцебску паказаў прэм'еру спектакля "Ох і залатая табакерка"

.
Панядзелак, 1 сакавіка 2021
Навіны
15:47 Беларусь абмежавала ўвоз свініны з Ганконга з-за АЧС Эканоміка
15:46 Беларускія тэнісісткі захавалі свае пазіцыі ў сусветным рэйтынгу Спорт
15:37 У Краснаярску атруціліся больш за 70 школьнікаў У свеце
15:05 Прома-праект "Выбіраем студатрад!" стартуе ў Беларусі 3 сакавіка Грамадства
14:46 БУТБ акрэдытавала першага брокера ў Эстоніі Эканоміка
14:41 Рунец правядзе 2 сакавіка прамую тэлефонную лінію Грамадства
14:34 Міністэрства аховы здароўя ўвяло скідкі да 25 працэнтаў на працэдуры дзяржрэгістрацыі Грамадства
14:20 Савіных выказаў сваю пазіцыю аб праварадыкальнай акцыі ў польскай Гайнаўцы Палітыка
14:20 "Белэксімгарант" застрахуе экспартныя рызыкі Банка развіцця Эканоміка
13:55 Да +11°С чакаецца ў Беларусі на гэтым тыдні Грамадства
13:50 ІНФАГРАФІКА: Пакаранні за карупцыйныя злачынствы ў 2020 годзе Стужка навiн
13:32 КДК пры неабходнасці ініцыюе дадатковыя меры для зніжэння цэн на прадукты харчавання і лякарствы Грамадства
13:16 За суткі ў Беларусі зарэгістраваны 961 пацыент з COVID-19, выпісаны 667 Грамадства
12:59 КДК даследаваў аб'екты незавершанага будаўніцтва - праблема вельмі сур'ёзная Грамадства
12:52 КДК рыхтуе шэраг заканадаўчых ініцыятыў для барацьбы з выплатамі зарплат у канвертах Грамадства
12:36 Туман і галалёдзіца чакаюцца ў Беларусі 2 сакавіка Грамадства
12:35 Лукашэнка: трэба выключыць усякае непатрэбнае пасрэдніцтва ўнутры Беларусі Прэзідэнт
12:28 Лукашэнка пацікавіўся ў старшыні КДК сітуацыяй у Брэсцкай вобласці, за якую ён адказвае Прэзідэнт
12:08 Лукашэнка: трэба выпрацаваць у глабальным плане палітыку цэнаўтварэння Прэзідэнт
11:49 Лукашэнка пра завышэнне цэн на лякарствы: мы не дазволім нажывацца на здароўі людзей Прэзідэнт
11:47 МЗС Беларусі асудзіла намеры правесці акцыю памяці ў гонар "праклятых салдат" у польскай Гайнаўцы Палітыка
11:23 Лукашэнка прапануе разгледзець пытанне аб увядзенні адказнасці за атрыманне зарплат у канвертах Прэзідэнт
10:48 Беларускія тэнісісткі захавалі свае пазіцыі ў сусветным рэйтынгу Спорт
10:05 Дзень посткросера пройдзе 1 сакавіка ва ўсіх аддзяленнях "Белпошты" Грамадства
09:45 Трамп заявіў аб магчымым удзеле ў наступных выбарах прэзідэнта ЗША У свеце
09:28 Беларусь з 1 сакавіка павышае экспартныя пошліны на нафту і некаторыя нафтапрадукты Эканоміка
09:14 Дзяржстандарт растлумачыў новаўвядзенні дзяржпраграмы па энергазберажэнні на пяцігодку Эканоміка
09:03 За суткі ў Беларусі зарэгістраваны 1347 пацыентаў з COVID-19, выпісаны 1761 Грамадства
09:02 Людзі ва ўсіх гарадах Беларусі адчуваюць сябе абароненымі - кіраўнік МУС Грамадства
27.02.21
27.02.21 13:53 ФОТАФАКТ: Беларускі тэатр "Лялька" ў Віцебску паказаў прэм'еру спектакля "Ох і залатая табакерка" Культура
Усе навіны
Усе навіны
Культура
27 лютага 2021, 13:53

ФОТАФАКТ: Беларускі тэатр "Лялька" ў Віцебску паказаў прэм'еру спектакля "Ох і залатая табакерка"

27 лютага, Мінск /Кар. БЕЛТА/. Беларускі тэатр "Лялька" у Віцебску 27 лютага паказаў прэм'еру спектакля "Ох і залатая табакерка" па матывах беларускай народнай казкі. Аўтар пастаноўкі - заслужаны дзеяч мастацтваў Беларусі, мастацкі кіраўнік тэатра Віктар Клімчук.-0-

Фота Аляксандра Хітрова

Свежыя навіны Беларусі
