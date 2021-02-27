ФОТАФАКТ: Беларускі тэатр "Лялька" ў Віцебску паказаў прэм'еру спектакля "Ох і залатая табакерка"

Array (1)
0 => Array (23)
id => "268"
node_id => "186"
title => "Усебеларускі народны сход"
dateOpen => "1614601680"
dateClose => null
image_name => "000186_05ff71d9883d7ff101c37bb463f741..."
image_original => "000186_05ff71d9883d7ff101c37bb463f741..."
image_h_name => null
image_h_original => null
url => "https://blr.belta.by/all-rubric-news/..."
short_text => ""
text => ""
active => "1"
nofollow => "0"
sort => "1"
is_flash => "0"
flash_file_name => null
flash_code => null
target => "_blank"
is_showPhotoIcon => "0"
is_showVideoIcon => "0"
numShowBanner => null
numClickBanner => null